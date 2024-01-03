Sentini City begins 24-hour super speciality services in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sentini Hospital Managing Director MD Dr Movva Padma announced the commencement of medical services supervised by super-speciality doctors at the hospital. Addressing a press conference along with hospital executive director Movva Anand, Director Movva Vishnu, and Hospital CEO CLN Reddy, Dr Padma highlighted that the hospital, situated on Kaleswara Rao Road in Suryaraopet, will offer round-the-clock medical services in the heart of Vijayawada.

Established 12 years ago, Sentini Hospital has garnered public appreciation, and Dr Movva Padma emphasised that the new medical services would be provided by a team of super-specialty experts. The hospital boasts State-of-the-art facilities, including deluxe rooms, making it the first in Vijayawada to offer such amenities.

She outlined the range of services available at the hospital, encompassing critical care, pulmonology, cardiology, medical gastroenterology, surgical gastroenterology, neurology, neurosurgery, general surgery, and laparoscopy.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: Sentini Hospital Managing Director MD Dr Movva Padma announced the commencement of medical services supervised by super-speciality doctors at the hospital. Addressing a press conference along with hospital executive director Movva Anand, Director Movva Vishnu, and Hospital CEO CLN Reddy, Dr Padma highlighted that the hospital, situated on Kaleswara Rao Road in Suryaraopet, will offer round-the-clock medical services in the heart of Vijayawada. Established 12 years ago, Sentini Hospital has garnered public appreciation, and Dr Movva Padma emphasised that the new medical services would be provided by a team of super-specialty experts. The hospital boasts State-of-the-art facilities, including deluxe rooms, making it the first in Vijayawada to offer such amenities. She outlined the range of services available at the hospital, encompassing critical care, pulmonology, cardiology, medical gastroenterology, surgical gastroenterology, neurology, neurosurgery, general surgery, and laparoscopy.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp