Bhavani deeksha relinquishment begins

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The five-day annual Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment commenced on a grand note at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Anticipating the devotee rush, the temple authorities made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of the Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment which is being held from January 3 to 7.

According to the temple officials, more than 50,000 devotees thronged the temple and offered prayers on first day of the relinquishment process. The five-day-long ritual was started with the lighting of the Homa Gundam (holy fire) by the temple authorities and vedic scholars. Temple executive officer KS Rama Rao participated in the special offerings, which marked the inauguration of the festival. The temple authorities have arranged five queue from Vinayaka Swamy temple at Canal Road to the Sanctum Sanctorum ofthe temple.

According to the temple officials, the devotees from various parts of the State and neighbouring States thronged the hill shrine to relinquish their 41-day and 21-day-long Bhavani deeksha.Giripradakshina was organised where the devotees covered more than 6 kms round the Indrakeeladri hill barefoot during the procession.

A huge number of Bhavani devotees took a holy dip in Krishna River from early hours before going entering in the queues. The darshan was started around 5.30 am amidst the chanting of Vedic hymns.

As many as 200 guru bhavanis from various parts of the State were specially appointed by the Durga temple authorities for the relinquishment at Mallikarjuna Mandapam. The temple priests performed special poojas and lit the Homagundam marking the begining of Bhavani deeksha around 6.30 am. After completing the darshan, the Bhavani devotees dropped ghee-filled coconuts and other puja material in the homa gundam.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: The five-day annual Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment commenced on a grand note at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Wednesday. Anticipating the devotee rush, the temple authorities made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of the Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment which is being held from January 3 to 7. According to the temple officials, more than 50,000 devotees thronged the temple and offered prayers on first day of the relinquishment process. The five-day-long ritual was started with the lighting of the Homa Gundam (holy fire) by the temple authorities and vedic scholars. Temple executive officer KS Rama Rao participated in the special offerings, which marked the inauguration of the festival. The temple authorities have arranged five queue from Vinayaka Swamy temple at Canal Road to the Sanctum Sanctorum ofthe temple.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to the temple officials, the devotees from various parts of the State and neighbouring States thronged the hill shrine to relinquish their 41-day and 21-day-long Bhavani deeksha.Giripradakshina was organised where the devotees covered more than 6 kms round the Indrakeeladri hill barefoot during the procession. A huge number of Bhavani devotees took a holy dip in Krishna River from early hours before going entering in the queues. The darshan was started around 5.30 am amidst the chanting of Vedic hymns. As many as 200 guru bhavanis from various parts of the State were specially appointed by the Durga temple authorities for the relinquishment at Mallikarjuna Mandapam. The temple priests performed special poojas and lit the Homagundam marking the begining of Bhavani deeksha around 6.30 am. After completing the darshan, the Bhavani devotees dropped ghee-filled coconuts and other puja material in the homa gundam. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp