Home Cities Vijayawada

Bhavani deeksha relinquishment begins

Anticipating the devotee rush, the temple authorities made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of the Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment which is being held from January 3 to 7.  

Published: 04th January 2024 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2024 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Bhavani devotees performing Giripradakshina during the deeksha relinquishment at Durga temple | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The five-day annual Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment commenced on a grand note at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Anticipating the devotee rush, the temple authorities made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of the Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment which is being held from January 3 to 7.  

According to the temple officials, more than 50,000 devotees thronged the temple and offered prayers on first day of the relinquishment process. The five-day-long ritual was started with the lighting of the Homa Gundam (holy fire) by the temple authorities and vedic scholars. Temple executive officer KS Rama Rao participated in the special offerings, which marked the inauguration of the festival. The temple authorities have arranged five queue from Vinayaka Swamy temple at Canal Road to the Sanctum Sanctorum ofthe temple.

According to the temple officials, the devotees from various parts of the State and neighbouring States thronged the hill shrine to relinquish their 41-day and 21-day-long Bhavani deeksha.Giripradakshina was organised where the devotees covered more than 6 kms round the Indrakeeladri hill barefoot during the procession.

A huge number of Bhavani devotees took a holy dip in Krishna River from early hours before going entering in the queues. The darshan was started around 5.30 am amidst the chanting of Vedic hymns.  
As many as 200 guru bhavanis from various parts of the State were specially appointed by the Durga temple authorities for the relinquishment at Mallikarjuna Mandapam. The temple priests performed special poojas and lit the Homagundam marking the begining of Bhavani deeksha around 6.30 am. After completing the darshan, the Bhavani devotees dropped ghee-filled coconuts and other puja material in the  homa gundam. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhavani Deeksha SDMSD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp