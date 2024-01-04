Home Cities Vijayawada

Sixth NABARD Crafts Mela inaugurated in Vijayawada

As many as 69 stalls have been set up in the current exhibition, displaying products from different parts of the country.

FILE: A girl gazing at lights made out of porcelain during NABARD crafts mela in Vijayawada | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Secretary of the Department of Handlooms and Textiles K Sunitha advised the artisans to fine-tune their products with varying market requirements and learn the best practices from other artisans attending various craft melas.

She inaugurated the Sixth NABARD Crafts Mela organised by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) here on Wednesday at Maris Stella Indoor Stadium which will be organised till January 12. The programme was hosted by  MR Gopal, CGM, NABARD, Andhra Pradesh Regional Office.

As many as 69 stalls have been set up in the current exhibition, displaying products from different parts of the country. NABARD GM KVS Prasad welcomed the guests and customers and briefed about crafts.
MR Gopal informed about the Stall-in-Mall initiative of NABARD where artisans are selling their products at CMR Central in Visakhapatnam.

