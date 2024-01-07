‘Anaganaga Karanam Kadhalu’ released  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On the 10th day of the Vijayawada Book Festival, ‘Anaganaga Karanam Kathalu’ book was unveiled, on the literary pedestal of Ketu Vishwanadha Reddy in Vijayawada on Saturday. The book was written by Karanam Kalyana Krishna.

Transport Department officer Dr SAV Prasad opined that only good writers have the power to make admonitions and deep sermons to the readers in a gentle and indirect way.

Poet Muvva Srinivasa Rao said poets and writers are able to express their inner conflict in a way that appeals to everyone, and they can focus on the important and sensitive aspects of the society.

Journalist Nanduri Rajagopal felt that Kalyana Krishna’s stories reveal the unique aspects of middle class life.

Doordarshan TV Presenter Puranam Vijayadurga, Sudha Murali, Ramaa Gayatri and others spoke on the occasion.

