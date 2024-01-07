Vijayawada bags Swachh national-level awards

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has once again proved its worth by winning numerous awards in the Swachh Survekshan 2023 national awards, said Swachha Andhra Corporation Managing Director (MD) Gandham Chandrudu. The municipal corporations of Greater Visakha, Vijayawada, Tirupati and Guntur bagged the Swachh Survekshan awards in 2023.

Pulivendula Municipal Corporation and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) received State and National-level awards respectively.

Visakhapatnam and Tirupati clinched the National-level awards, while Pulivendula received State Awards.

Chandrudu said, “We will focus on getting good results by providing better services to the public in the coming future. This achievement of the awards is the result of the revolutionary decisions made by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Moreover, the Chief Minister also appreciated the excellent performance of the Urban Development Department in the management of sanitation,” he added.

The MD further lauded Municipal Administration Minister Adimulapu Suresh for this accomplishment.

