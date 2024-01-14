First Alumni Day of SRM University held on grand note

Home Cities Vijayawada

The Student Alumni Relations Committee (SARC) was launched further aiming to strengthen alumni association and engagement.

SRM University, Amaravati (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The first Alumni Day of SRM University-AP, organised by the Directorate of Alumni Relations, was held in grand splendour on Friday. Vice-Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora lit the lamp in the presence of Registrar Dr R Premkumar, Advisor Prof VS Rao, Head of Alumni Relations Dr Srabani Basu and the participating alumni. The Student Alumni Relations Committee (SARC) was also launched further aiming to strengthen alumni association and engagement.

“You are the founding batches that have sowed the seeds for our institute to grow and develop into a premier university. You, our alumni, are significant stakeholders of our institution and with your intellect and expertise, the varsity can grow exponentially,’’ stated Prof Manoj K Arora addressing the alumni. He presented a report on the stellar growth of the university since its inception on academic, research, and entrepreneurial frontiers, emphasising the rise of SRM University-AP, as a world-class university.

Pro-Chancellor, Dr P Sathyanarayanan, in his virtual address to the alumni, said, “A campus is the embodiment of the present students; aspirations and the cherished memories of its alumni. The alumni are true reflections of what we aim to do as a new-age university”

