Vijayawada

Anti-larva operations intensified in Vijayawada

In Ajit Singh Nagar and P&T Colony, side drains were desilted to ensure smooth water flow, and ML oil was sprayed to curb mosquito breeding.
Chemicals being sprayed to prevent mosquito proliferation.
Chemicals being sprayed to prevent mosquito proliferation.Photo | Express
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dhyanachandra HM has directed extensive anti-larva operations across the city.

Following the Municipal Corporation Commissioner’s instructions, biologist Suryakumar and malaria staff conducted operations on Wednesday in Ajit Singh Nagar, Srinagar Colony, Satyanarayanapuram, and Vidyadharapuram.

In Ajit Singh Nagar and P&T Colony, side drains were desilted to ensure smooth water flow, and ML oil was sprayed to curb mosquito breeding.

Accumulated horse manure in canals was cleared, and ML oil was applied to prevent mosquito proliferation. Malaria staff used boats to remove sheep hooves and clear blockages, while tractors expedited the cleaning process.

Vijayawada
Anti-larva operations

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com