Anti-larva operations intensified in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dhyanachandra HM has directed extensive anti-larva operations across the city.

Following the Municipal Corporation Commissioner’s instructions, biologist Suryakumar and malaria staff conducted operations on Wednesday in Ajit Singh Nagar, Srinagar Colony, Satyanarayanapuram, and Vidyadharapuram.

In Ajit Singh Nagar and P&T Colony, side drains were desilted to ensure smooth water flow, and ML oil was sprayed to curb mosquito breeding.

Accumulated horse manure in canals was cleared, and ML oil was applied to prevent mosquito proliferation. Malaria staff used boats to remove sheep hooves and clear blockages, while tractors expedited the cleaning process.