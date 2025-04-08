Vijayawada sizzles at 44°C as heatwave grips

VIJAYAWADA: Sweltering heat gripped Vijayawada on Monday, causing severe discomfort to commuters, students, workers and the general public.

Though the temperature officially stood at 38°C, the real-feel soared to 44°C, making it the hottest day of the season so far. The scorching conditions forced many people to remain indoors, leading to low vehicular movement and deserted streets across the city.

Authorities have urged residents to avoid outdoor activities during peak hours and take necessary precautions to prevent heatstroke.

Vijayawada, among the hottest cities in the Andhra Pradesh due to its geography, frequently records temperatures between 44°C and 49°C during peak summer.

On May 10, 2022, the city recorded 49°C — the highest in Andhra Pradesh that year.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), heatwave conditions are expected to intensify in the coming weeks and peak in May.

Temperatures have steadily increased since April began. From April 1 to 3, they hovered around 34°C, rising to 35°C on April 4, and 36°C on April 5.

Authorities have advised the public to stay hydrated and avoid direct exposure to sunlight, especially between noon and 3 pm.