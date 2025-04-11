Action plan to eliminate poverty in Andhra's NTR district by 2047

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Special Officer G Jaya Lakshmi directed officials to actively contribute towards achieving the Swarnandhra Vision@ 2047 goals, particularly the ten key objectives outlined in the vision document.

Addressing a district-level workshop at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada, she said officials must strive for zero poverty through dedicated implementation of welfare schemes and optimal utilisation of local resources. She emphasised the need to follow the P-4 model—Public-Private-People Partnership—to eliminate poverty.

Collector Dr G Lakshmisha urged officials to make NTR district No. 1 in the State across all sectors. He instructed departments to prepare special plans to achieve a 15% growth rate. He said the district currently ranks second in services, fifth in industry and 23rd in agriculture.

Officials must focus on achieving Vision@2047 goals, including poverty eradication, employment generation and skill development, he added. He also announced that a mandal-level workshop would be organised soon to further strengthen efforts.