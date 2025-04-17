Three held for producing, transmitting adult content via banned website

VIJAYAWADA: Three individuals were arrested by the Cybercrime Wing of the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID) on Wednesday for allegedly producing and transmitting adult content through banned pornographic websites.

The arrests were made following a tip-off. Addressing the media, Cybercrime SP Ake Ravi Krishna identified the accused as Palli Ganesh and Tulagapu Jyotsna, both from Srikakulam district, and Mudengeri Louis from Guntakal.

According to the investigation, the trio became aware that they could earn money by streaming obscene content and subsequently partnered with platforms based in Cyprus, which host interactive and paid sexual content.

While Ganesh and Jyotsna were found to have created and livestreamed the content, Louis allegedly lured women into participating by offering them money.

The digital platforms used were reportedly banned in India and facilitated transactions through cryptocurrency.

Acting on intelligence inputs, special teams tracked down the accused in Bengaluru and Guntakal, seizing several electronic devices, web cameras, focus lights, and other equipment used in the illicit operations.

APCID Chief Ravishankar Ayyanar commended the swift action of the investigation teams and announced rewards for their efforts.

SP Ravi Krishna stated that the case highlighted how banned digital platforms are misused for organised and immoral activities under the guise of financial gain.

He reaffirmed the department’s commitment to protecting individual dignity and cracking down on digital crime networks, particularly those exploiting women.

A case was registered under sections 67, 67 (A) of the IT Act, 2000, and sections 111 (1), 61, 308 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, at the Cybercrime police station.