61-day fishing ban leaves 13,789 fishermen families in AP's Krishna district struggling

VIJAYAWADA: The 61-day annual fishing ban, imposed from April 15 to June 14 under the AP Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1994, has left 13,789 fishermen families in Krishna district struggling without income, as boats remain docked and marine activities come to a halt.

The ban prohibits fishing using motorised, non-motorised, and mechanised boats to conserve fish and shrimp during the breeding season. Traditional wooden rafts may also be restricted. As per the fisheries department, 2,270 boats, including 2,131 motorised, 73 non-motorised, and 66 mechanised vessels, have been anchored.

The ban has impacted both men and women in the fishing community. While men typically go fishing, women are involved in sorting, packing, and selling. Many now seek alternative work, but struggle due to limited skills and opportunities.

Fisherman Singothu Jagadeesh from Tallapalem in Machilipatnam rural mandal said he is working as a mason to earn a living. “We don’t get farm work either. We take up any labour that comes our way,” he said.