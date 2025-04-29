Chief Secretary K Vijayanand reviews arrangements for PM’s visit on May 2

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary K Vijayanand said elaborate arrangements are underway for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Amaravati to restart the capital works on May 2.

Reviewing the preparations at his camp office in Vijayawada on Monday, the Chief Secretary directed officials to ensure that all attendees from various districts reach the venue by 1.30 pm on May 2. He instructed that food and drinking water be provided when buses depart and that lunch be arranged at selected points en route under the supervision of district Collectors. He said Guntur Collector S Nagalakshmi will oversee dinner arrangements at the parking areas near the meeting venue.

State Nodal Officer for the PM’s visit G Veerapandian, explaining the tentative schedule, said Modi will arrive at Gannavaram Airport at 2.30 pm, travel by helicopter to the State Secretariat premises, and proceed to the meeting venue. After the programme, the PM will return to Gannavaram Airport by helicopter and depart for Delhi.

Veerapandian informed that eight routes from Vijayawada and Guntur have been arranged to facilitate public movement to the venue, and 11 parking areas have been set up nearby.