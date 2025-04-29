CM Chandrababu Naidu outlines vision for youth, capital development and innovation

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu emphasised the pivotal role of youth in shaping the nation’s future during his participation in the ‘V-Launchpad 2025 - Startup Expo’ at Vellore Institute of Technology Andhra Pradesh (VIT-AP).

He urged young people to seize government opportunities not only to secure jobs but to aspire to build companies. Naidu also announced that capital development works would be restarted on May 2 with the inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking a significant step toward transforming Andhra Pradesh into a hub for innovation, with Amaravati poised to become a Quantum Valley.

Naidu was addressing a gathering at VIT University, where he also inaugurated the Mahatma Gandhi Block, VV Giri Block, and Durgabai Deshmukh Block.

He praised VIT Chairman Dr G Vishwanathan for his success story, having moved from humble beginnings to set up VIT, a globally recognised educational institution. He recalled how Vishwanathan sought approval to set up VIT in Amaravati in 2014, emphasising the State’s commitment to education and innovation.

The Chief Minister expressed his vision of Amaravati becoming the centre for technological and educational advancements, with plans for a Ratan Tata Innovation Hub and a Quantum Valley similar to Silicon Valley. He highlighted the importance of entrepreneurship at the grassroots level, adding that renowned universities such as VIT and SRM already have campuses in the capital.

Reiterating his commitment to the capital’s development, Naidu spoke of the 29,000 farmers who contributed land for Amaravati and said the government would support them through various initiatives. He reflected on India’s economic liberalisation in 1991, which he helped push forward with the establishment of Hi-Tech City, and now, his focus is on building Amaravati into a thriving economic and innovation hub.

Naidu lauded AP’s growing economic potential, with a vision for a 15% annual growth rate and a goal to achieve Swarnandhra by 2047, with a per capita income reaching Rs 55 lakh. He stressed the need for balanced regional development, with Visakhapatnam set to be the financial capital and Tirupati as the spiritual hub. The development of infrastructure, including a new airport, metro rail, and significant investments like ArcelorMittal’s Rs 1 lakh crore investment, will drive economic growth across the State.