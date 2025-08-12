CM Chandrababu Naidu slams Trump’s ‘dead economy’ jibe

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday strongly criticised US President Donald Trump’s “dead economy” jibe, saying the future would decide which country faced economic decline, and termed the tariffs imposed against India as temporary.

While participating in the Har Ghar Tiranga programme at Thummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada, the Chief Minister said the world needed India’s services. “Ours is a good economy. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 11-year rule, the country’s economy moved from 11th to 4th place. It will reach 3rd place by 2028. By the time we celebrate the 100th Independence anniversary in 2047, our country will stand strong in the world,” he said.

Praising the Prime Minister’s leadership, Naidu said the country would not bow to anyone in matters of integrity. “India is emerging as a global leader (Vishwaguru). We gave a strong response to terrorism with Operation Sindoor. Our soldiers fought tirelessly against terrorism,” he added.