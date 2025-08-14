BONbLOC inaugurates Vijayawada hub, to roll out SPOTBUS devices

VIJAYAWADA: BONbLOC Technologies Limited opened its state-of-the-art hub at Medha Towers near Vijayawada on Wednesday, marking a significant milestone in the company’s strategic expansion across India. The move reinforces its commitment to innovation, regional development, and customer-centric service delivery.

“Our expansion into Vijayawada is a strategic move to strengthen our offshore capabilities and tap into the region’s growing talent pool. With our new product launches and ISO-certified operations, and smart mobility solutions, we are well-positioned to deliver transformative value to our clients while fostering a vibrant, socially inclusive workplace culture,” BONbLOC CEO Souri Govindarajan said.

Stating that “the launch of the Vijayawada Hub is more than an expansion – it’s an embracing step toward shaping the future of technology-driven business transformation in India,” Govindarajan said, “BONbLOC remains steadfast in its pursuit of excellence, innovation, and customer value. As we continue to grow, we invite partners, clients, and talent to join us in building a smarter, and more connected world.”

In alignment with the Stree Shakti – Free Bus for Women scheme, set to be launched in August 2025, Govindarajan said BONbLOC will inaugurate its SPOTBUS IoT devices in five APSRTC buses across Vijayawada, Guntur, Kakinada, Visakhapatnam, and Tirupati.

“These devices enable real-time tracking and route optimisation, enhanced safety and monitoring, and data-driven insights for fleet management,” he said.