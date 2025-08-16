Sericulture department tableau bags first prize at Independence Day fete

VIJAYAWADA: The Department of Sericulture bagged the first prize for its tableau at the 79th Independence Day celebrations held at IGMC Stadium on Friday. The entry of Sericulture department, presented under the theme ‘Mera Resham Mera Abhiman (My Silk–My Pride): From Leaf to Cloth, Towards Sustainable Silk’, was among almost 21 tableaux from various departments.

The Department of Women and Child Welfare secured the second prize for its tableau titled ‘Mahila Rakshana–Badhrata–Sadhikaritha: Maa Prabhutva Dhayama’, while the Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) won the third prize for its entry themed ‘One Family, One Entrepreneur: Empowered Digitally, Inspired Collectively’.

Following the competition, all colourful tableaux were paraded through the city, passing Bandar Road, Benz Circle, Ramavarappadu, Eluru Road, Control Room and MG Road for public viewing.