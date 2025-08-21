Domestic help held for theft, Rs 13.8 lakh booty recovered

VIJAYAWADA: Patamata police have arrested a domestic help and her husband in connection with a theft, recovering gold and diamond jewellery worth nearly `13.8 lakh. The stolen goods were found in her possession on Wednesday.

The accused, Devarakonda Teja Sri (24), and her husband, Venkata Ratnam, are residents of Gurunanak Road, Kanakadurga Gazetted Officers Colony. Teja Sri, who was working as a helper at the home of Adusumilli Siva Leela in Srinivas Nagar Bank Colony, allegedly stole 40 grams of diamond bangles and 40 grams of gold bangles under the pretext of helping her employers.

After the theft was discovered, Siva Leela lodged a complaint with Patamata police. A special team was formed and successfully apprehended the couple.

During interrogation, Teja Sri confessed to the crime. Police revealed that she was also involved in another theft case within the Patamata police station limits, from which they seized an additional 74 grams of gold ornaments.

“A total of 114 ornaments weighing around 154 grams, valued at `13.8 lakh, were recovered from her,” said Central Zone ACP K Damodar. “The desire for gold ornaments was the reason behind her committing the crimes.”