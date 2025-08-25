SOPs for effective Dasara bandobast

However, this year, the workload has been reduced as the Vijayawada Police have decided to adopt the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) implemented last year.

NTR District Commissioner of Police SV Rajashekhar Babu, who documented last year’s bandobast, said the SOPs were designed to address all critical factors.

This year, police will also introduce E-deployment, an AI tool to select and place personnel, prepare training manuals, and generate duty charts, ensuring efficient security management. Rajashekhar Babu said the SOPs and AI system can be regularly updated to enable smoother operations in the coming years.