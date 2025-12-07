Endowments commissioner directs use of volunteer services for Bhavani Deeksha arrangements at Indrakeeladri

VIJAYAWADA: Endowments Commissioner K Ramachandra Mohan has directed officials of the department to make use of volunteer services during the Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment process at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri hill from December 11 to 15.

Mohan inspected the ongoing arrangements on Saturday and instructed officials to send service-allotment messages to the mobile phones of volunteers. Later, he chaired a review meeting with temple and other department officials and issued instructions to ensure smooth arrangements for Bhavani devotees thronging the Durga temple for relinquishment of the Bhavani Deeksha.

He ordered that volunteers be deployed for over five days of the Deeksha conclusion for Anna Prasadam distribution, drinking water supply, and aid to elderly, PwDs, and others.

He directed officials to ensure that laddus are made available in higher quantities compared to the previous Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment, and instructed that all three laddu kitchens be operated at full capacity.