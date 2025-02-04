Woman accuses Bheemili police of harassment

VIJAYAWADA: A family from Visakhapatnam has alleged harassment by the Bheemili police, accusing them of high-handedness and filing a false case against them.

The family submitted a representation to CM N Chandrababu Naidu, Dy CM K Pawan Kalyan, HRD Minister N Lokesh, and DGP Harish Kumar Gupta on Monday.

Speaking to the media, A Suryakumari (50) explained that her son, Chandrasekhar, married Yamini from Nellore district in 2020. However, trouble began after their marriage, with Yamini filing a false dowry harassment case against the family at several incidences and demanding a share in the property. To protect the family’s dignity, Suryakumari said they advised their son to live separately.

Yamini filed another complaint at the Bheemili PS on December 25, 2024, accusing the family of causing her father’s death due to alleged harassment, despite his passing being due to age-related health issues. Suryakumari claimed that Bheemili police, without verifying the facts, registered a case against the family under non-bailable sections.

She alleged that Yamini and her family used their political influence to exert pressure on the police, causing significant distress to her.