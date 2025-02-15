PURE launches first Youth Hub in India at Siddhartha Mahila Kalasala, Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: People for Urban and Rural Education (PURE), a US-based non-profit, launched its first Youth Hub in India at Sri Durga Malleswara Siddhartha Mahila Kalasala, Vijayawada, as part of its global goal to establish 300 Youth Hubs by 2025.

This initiative aims to equip students with leadership skills, project experience and social impact opportunities.

To formalise the project, PURE signed an MoU with Siddhartha Mahila Kalasala. Dr. Shyla Talluri, PURE Founder & CEO, exchanged agreements with Principal Dr Kalpana and Special Officer Dr Madhavi, with AP Red Cross State Coordinator BVS Kumar and gynaecologist Dr Sridevi present.