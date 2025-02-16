Role of cops, prosecutors in criminal justice underlined in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Reaffirming the TDP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government’s commitment to strengthening public trust and the criminal justice system, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha stressed the need for close coordination between police and prosecutors to ensure justice for victims.

Addressing a one-day workshop on digital evidence and trial procedures in Vijayawada on Saturday, Anitha emphasised the importance of leveraging technology to expedite prosecutions and reduce trial durations. The workshop was organised by the Director of Prosecutions and attended by NTR District Commissioner of Police (CP) SV Rajashekhar Babu, EAGLE Director Ake Ravi Krishna, and cyber experts. Anitha said law enforcement must stay ahead of emerging threats, especially cybercrimes and technology-based offenses. She urged police and prosecutors to create awareness about rising cyber threats. The CP and others also spoke on the occasion.