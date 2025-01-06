Man sexually assaults minor girl in Andhra Pradesh, arrested

VIJAYAWADA: A 45-year-old construction worker was arrested by Gudivada police on Sunday for allegedly sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl. The accused is identified as Joji Babu.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Abdul Subhan said the accused lured the girl with food while she was playing outside her house and took her to a secluded area where he committed the crime, allegedly using sedatives.

The girl reported the incident to her parents, who immediately filed a complaint with the Gudivada police.

A case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the accused was arrested. The girl has been sent to Government General Hospital for medical tests and treatment.

The swift action by the police ensured justice for the victim.