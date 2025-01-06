Vijayawada to host 68th national volleyball tourney

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada is set to host the 68th School Games Federation of India (SGFI) National Volleyball Tournament for under-19 girls from January 6 to 10, announced School Games Federation of Andhra Pradesh (SGFAP) Secretary G Bhanumurthi Raju.

The event, jointly organised by SGFAP and the School Games Krishna District Under-19 Unit, will take place at PB Siddhartha Arts and Science College in Mogalrajapuram. Over 600 participants, including players, coaches, managers, and officials from across India, will compete. Organizers have set up six volleyball courts, including four with floodlights, at the venue to accommodate the tournament.

Raju revealed that all 25 participating teams, except for Bihar, have arrived in Vijayawada and begun practice sessions. School Education Department Director V Vijaya Rama Raju and Samagra Shiksha State Project Director B Srinivasa Rao inspected the arrangements for the event. Samagra Shiksha has sanctioned Rs 12 lakh for the successful conduct of the tournament.

The Siddhartha Academy has ensured the preparation of international-standard courts and floodlights for the event. All state teams will be provided accommodation in three-star hotels, along with travel support and a variety of food options. Security, including women police personnel, has also been arranged for all teams.

The event will follow a league cum knockout format. The inaugural function will take place on Monday at 4 pm, with MP Kesineni Sivanath, East MLA Gadde Rama Mohana Rao, and NTR Collector G Lakshmisha attending.