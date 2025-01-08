VMC launches garbage loader points

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has launched a pilot project to enhance sanitation and ensure a healthier environment by introducing garbage loader points in high-waste zones like vegetable markets and residential areas. The initiative was unveiled on Tuesday by VMC Commissioner Dhyanchandra HM during an inspection of the first loader centre on Sambamurthy Road, a busy area near Rythu Bazaar.

Under the project, open loader bins have been relocated to specially constructed sheds in designated locations. This measure aims to eliminate the unsightly and unsanitary conditions caused by waste accumulation in open spaces. Dhyanchandra explained that the enclosed bins would prevent open dumping, with waste collection vehicles directly accessing them for timely removal. If the project succeeds, similar facilities will be set up across all city circles.