VMC launches garbage loader points

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has launched a pilot project to enhance sanitation and ensure a healthier environment by introducing garbage loader points in high-waste zones like vegetable markets and residential areas. The initiative was unveiled on Tuesday by VMC Commissioner Dhyanchandra HM during an inspection of the first loader centre on Sambamurthy Road, a busy area near Rythu Bazaar.
Under the project, open loader bins have been relocated to specially constructed sheds in designated locations. This measure aims to eliminate the unsightly and unsanitary conditions caused by waste accumulation in open spaces. Dhyanchandra explained that the enclosed bins would prevent open dumping, with waste collection vehicles directly accessing them for timely removal. If the project succeeds, similar facilities will be set up across all city circles.
During his visit, the VMC Commissioner also inspected the cattle shed near the Excel Plant, designed to manage stray cattle. He directed Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Dr B Somasekhar Reddy to enforce regulations by relocating stray cattle and penalising negligent owners.
He reviewed the performance of hook loader vehicles to improve waste collection efficiency and emphasised daily segregation of dry waste at the Material Recovery Facility (MRF). He also visited the garbage transfer station, where he inspected toilets built for drivers and stressed their proper maintenance under the Swachh Survekshan initiative.
Officials present during the inspections included Additional Commissioner (Projects) Dr D Chandrasekhar, Superintending Engineer (Projects) P Satyakumari, Medical Health Officer Dr Suresh Babu, and others from the sanitation and engineering departments.