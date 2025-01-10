Reconsider power tariff hike for railways: Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway (SCR) has urged the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) to reconsider the proposed electricity tariff rates for railway traction for 2025-26.

The appeal was made during APERC’s public consultation on tariff revisions held in Vijayawada on January 7 and 8.

Representing SCR, Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer (Traction Distribution) Ch Dinesh Reddy highlighted the financial burden the increased tariffs would impose on Indian Railways. He warned that higher operational costs could hinder electrification projects and critical infrastructure upgrades, such as line tripling and quadrupling, across AP.

Indian Railways, striving for 100% electrification under the Government of India’s green energy initiatives, emphasised that the proposed rates jeopardise cost-efficiency and sustainability. SCR compared AP’s current per-unit rate of Rs 7.89 with Telangana’s Rs 7.13 and rates in States like Karnataka and Maharashtra, ranging from Rs 6.10 to Rs 6.60, urging alignment with neighbouring States.

Additionally, SCR proposed introducing a monthly rebate, similar to the 1% discount offered in Odisha, to recognise the Railways as a bulk consumer with a strong payment record.

Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A Patil reiterated SCR’s commitment to affordable services, stating, “The proposed tariffs pose a significant challenge to our cost-efficiency measures. We urge APERC to find a mutually beneficial solution that supports Indian Railways and the energy sector.”