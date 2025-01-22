Rich tributes paid to Manda at memorial meeting

VIJAYAWADA: The passing of Dalit leader and former Nagarkurnool MP Dr Manda Jagannadham has left a significant void in the Dalit movement, said several leaders at a memorial meeting held at Illapuram Hotel in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Jagannadham, who served as a four-time MP, passed away on January 12, 2025, at the age of 73. “His death has left a big void in the Dalit movement. He fought for Dalit rights inside and outside Parliament. He started his political career with TDP,” said LIDCAP Chairman Pilli Manikyal Rao.

He also noted that Manda Jagannadham, like many Dalit leaders, did not receive the recognition he deserved despite his tireless efforts for the rights and welfare of Dalits and non-Dalits alike.

Former MLA GV Harsha Kumar, a close friend of Manda Jagannadham, recalled their parliamentary association and the distinct political environment of the past. “Politics today are not what they were when Manda Jagannadham, whom I called ‘Sir,’ was in Parliament,” he remarked. Former Minister Dokka Manikya Varaprasad also shared his memories of the late leader.

The programme was presided over by AV Patel, Chairman of the Madiga Education Trust. Other speakers included Chintalapudi MLA Songa Roshan Kumar, retired IRTS officer Bharath Bhushan, MRPS President Dandu Veeraiah Madhia, former SC Commission Chairman Victor Prasad, and others.