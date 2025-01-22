Surya Ghar: Six NTR beneficiaries for Republic Day fete

The Collector announced that 59,000 registrations for the scheme have been completed, with over 600 connections already operational. Beneficiaries, who once relied on conventional electricity and paid regular bills, now enjoy cost-free energy under the initiative.

The six selected representatives from NTR district include Meda Padma Krishna (Vijayawada), ARPR Prasad (Guntupalli), Koneru Ravikumar (Poranki), V. Buchayya Chowdary (Ramavarapadu), M. Venkateswara Rao (Prasadampadu), and K. Sai Krishna (Kanchikacharla).

Lakshmisha urged others to take advantage of the scheme, which offers a 3 kW solar panel at a subsidized cost of Rs 78,000 for OC and BC self-help groups, with beneficiaries paying Rs 20,000 and banks providing loans. SC and ST beneficiaries receive full subsidies. He called on self-help groups and government employees to promote the scheme. Nodal Officer M. Bhaskara Rao and the beneficiaries attended the meeting.