Naresh Babu gets Best Spine Research Award

VIJAYAWADA: Dr J Naresh Babu, a distinguished spine surgeon, has been awarded the Best Spine Clinical Research Award 2024 by the Association of Spine Surgeons of India (ASSI) during its annual conference in Bangalore. The award, which includes a medal and `25,000 cash prize, recognises his groundbreaking research on Cervical Spondylitis.

Dr Babu’s study, conducted at Mallika Spine Centre in Guntur, investigates the role of neck movements in the progression of Cervical Spondylitis and nerve compression. Fifty patients were evaluated using Dynamic MRI, offering crucial insights into the condition’s mechanical basis.