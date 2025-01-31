Committed to train students, faculty in emerging technologies: PCI chief

VIJAYAWADA: A three-day international conference on “Emerging Trends in Personalised Drug Discoveries – A Futuristic Approach” began at Vignan Pharmacy College on Thursday.

Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) President Dr Montu Kumar M Patel, inaugurating the event, said PCI is committed to training students and faculty in new technologies. He announced a training centre to train 150 students monthly and emphasised that personalised drug discoveries are revolutionising medicine by enabling precise treatments while minimising side effects.

“As we advance towards gene profiling and targeted treatments, safeguarding patient data, ensuring equity, and upholding ethical standards should be a priority,” he stated. He also announced that the pharmacy syllabus will be digitalised to align with emerging trends.

PCI Central Council member Dr M Venkata Ramana, attending as guest of honour, explained that personalised drug discoveries can determine effective treatments through genetic analysis. The conference covered topics including drug discovery innovations, pharmacogenomics, nanotechnology, AI-driven personalised medicine, and precision clinical trials. AP Pharmacy Council members and Vignan faculties attended the event.