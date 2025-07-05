Andhra introduces stricter NOC system for hazardous industries following tragic explosion

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to enhance industrial safety, particularly in pharmaceutical and other hazardous sectors, AP is introducing a revamped No Objection Certificate (NOC) system, State Disaster Response and Fire Services Director General (DG) Madireddy Pratap announced on Friday.

The move comes in the wake of the tragic explosion at Sigachi Industries in Pashamylaram village, Telangana, which claimed at least 36 lives and left many others injured.

“The new NOC policy will be grounded in expert-led inspection reports and security audits,” Pratap said.

He added that the department had already escalated safety concerns to higher authorities and issued notices to all pharmaceutical and chemical factories handling hazardous materials, directing them to conduct comprehensive risk assessments and safety audits.

The revised policy makes it mandatory for industries to engage certified experts and agencies for their assessments. Agencies such as Hazard Analysis and Risk Assessment (HARA), Quantitative Risk Assessment (QRA), Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), Oil Industry Safety Directorate (OISD), Boiler Inspectors, Mines Safety Officers, and solvent handling authorities will serve as official third-party evaluators.