Drones, CCTV, real-time tracking to secure Shakambari Utsavalu in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: In preparation for the annual three-day Shakambari Utsavalu at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri, the NTR district police have rolled out an extensive surveillance and crowd management plan, deploying high-end technology such as drone monitoring and CCTV networks to ensure public safety and smooth conduct of the festivities.
With large numbers of devotees expected, police are implementing tried-and-tested crowd control strategies that proved effective during major festivals like Dasara and Bhavani Deeksha. These include real-time tracking systems, traffic regulation, and crowd flow coordination using integrated tools like Google Maps and city-wide CCTV coverage. These technologies help officers address traffic congestion and control crowd movement efficiently, especially during peak hours.
A major component of this initiative is the ASTraM (Actionable Intelligence for Sustainable Traffic Management) platform. This system uses live video feeds from drones and other data inputs, which are transmitted to an Integrated Command and Control Room. The control room then issues real-time instructions to field personnel for swift intervention and management.
Though Shakambari Utsavalu attracts a smaller crowd compared to Dasara, Commissioner of Police SV Rajashekhar Babu stated that the same level of attention is being applied. “We are taking no chances. The festival must be safe and well-managed, and technology will be at the heart of our efforts,” he said.
To ensure lasting impact, the police are documenting the entire bandobust operation. This will aid in drafting a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to serve as a model for future large-scale festivals, ensuring consistent preparedness and efficient handling.
Drones will provide live visuals throughout the celebration, while CCTV footage will be monitored round-the-clock from the command center. Any incidents or irregularities will be dealt with immediately.