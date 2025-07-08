Drones, CCTV, real-time tracking to secure Shakambari Utsavalu in Vijayawada

A major component of this initiative is the ASTraM (Actionable Intelligence for Sustainable Traffic Management) platform. This system uses live video feeds from drones and other data inputs, which are transmitted to an Integrated Command and Control Room. The control room then issues real-time instructions to field personnel for swift intervention and management.

Though Shakambari Utsavalu attracts a smaller crowd compared to Dasara, Commissioner of Police SV Rajashekhar Babu stated that the same level of attention is being applied. “We are taking no chances. The festival must be safe and well-managed, and technology will be at the heart of our efforts,” he said.

To ensure lasting impact, the police are documenting the entire bandobust operation. This will aid in drafting a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to serve as a model for future large-scale festivals, ensuring consistent preparedness and efficient handling.

Drones will provide live visuals throughout the celebration, while CCTV footage will be monitored round-the-clock from the command center. Any incidents or irregularities will be dealt with immediately.