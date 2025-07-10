Andhra Governor lauds services of Red Cross volunteers

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Governor and President of the Indian Red Cross Society, AP State Branch, Abdul Nazeer, participated in the Red Cross Annual General Meeting held at Thummalapalli Kshetrayya Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor praised the State and District Branches for their contributions in areas such as blood donation, first aid training, disaster management, and special health camps. He particularly acknowledged the Red Cross volunteers for their dedicated relief work during recent floods in the Godavari and Krishna river basins.

Highlighting the importance of healthcare initiatives, the Governor called for the expansion of Thalassemia Blood Transfusion Centres and Red Cross Blood Banks across the State to assist underprivileged children suffering from Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Anaemia.

Governor Nazeer congratulated awardees including KVN Chakradhar (MD, AP Genco), Dr G Gireesha (Collector, NTR District), and Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar (Collector, Srikakulam) for mobilising resources through memberships and donations. He also commended the high-performing district branches and urged them to serve as role models for others.

The AGM approved the Annual and Audit Reports for 2021–22, 2022–23, and 2023–24, along with the Budget Estimates for 2025–26.

Chairman YD Rama Rao, General Secretary and CEO Ashwini Kumar Parida, Vice-Chairman P Jagan Mohan Rao, Treasurer P Ramachandra Raju, Dr. M Hari Jawaharlal (Ex-Officio Secretary to Governor), District Collectors, awardees, branch chairpersons, and volunteers were present at the meeting.