Andhra journalists appeal for restart of stalled Amaravati housing scheme

VIJAYAWADA: The Amaravati Accredited Journalists Mutually Aided Co-operative House Building Society has appealed to Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister (MA&UD)

P Narayana to revive the long-pending housing project for accredited journalists in Amaravati.

A delegation of senior journalists met the Minister at the State Secretariat on Wednesday and submitted a formal representation, requesting the resumption of the multi-storied apartment complex.

The project, originally launched under the previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government (2014–2019), was modeled on the popular Happy Nest initiative but came to a halt after the change in government in 2019.

The society pointed out that 30 acres of land were allotted to the housing society through GOs MS No. 36 and 67 and later handed over to CRDA. GO MS No. 107, issued on March 7, 2019, approved construction in four plinth area categories to suit different member needs.

“We enrolled with great hope, but the project was stalled midway. Now that the TDP is back and Amaravati is being revived, we request the government to restart our housing plan,” said PN Srinivasa Rao, general secretary.

The delegation stressed that completing the project would be a fitting tribute to the contribution of journalists to the State.