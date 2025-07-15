Andhra couple arrested for murder of retired engineer, monetary gain is motive

VIJAYAWADA: Central ACP K Damodhar on Monday said two persons were arrested in connection with the murder of retired AE B Venkata Rama Rao. The accused, Pallapu Manga alias Anusha (31) and her partner Vemireddy Upender Reddy (27), allegedly killed Rama Rao for money and valuables.

Speaking at a press conference at Machavaram police station, the ACP said both accused hail from Khammam district and were staying in a rented house at Nulakapet near Tadepalli.

Manga, who was married at the age of 12 and has three children, had separated from her husband and later married a man named Raju through the Elo Elo app. Following domestic disputes, she left him and met Upender through the Mojo video-sharing app.

The duo recently got married at Srikalahasti temple and rented a house in Nulakapet. Manga joined as a caretaker at Rama Rao’s house on July 7 and noticed cash in his safe. She informed Upender, and they hatched a plan to rob him. On July 10, while Rao was asleep, they killed him.