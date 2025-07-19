Police nab accused in Vijaywada double murder case

VIJAYAWADA: Governorpet police on Friday arrested the accused in the sensational double murder case that occurred near Apsara Theatre on July 16. The accused, Jammu Kishore (42), a resident of Nijam Gate in Vijayawada, was traced and apprehended in Secunderabad. Kishore allegedly murdered Raju and Venkata Rao and fled the scene on Wednesday afternoon.

Addressing a press conference, South Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) D Pavan Kumar said Kishore had been working as a hotel helper for the past two months under a mason named Ramu. Ramu had rented a room near Apsara Theatre to accommodate his workers, including Kishore, Nagaraju, Raju, and Venkata Rao, who all shared the space. Frequent quarrels reportedly broke out between Kishore and the victims over alcohol use, space-sharing, and financial issues.

Upon learning that Raju and Venkata Rao were planning to evict him, Kishore allegedly decided to eliminate them. “On Wednesday at noon, when Raju and Venkata Rao were alone, Kishore started a deliberate argument. In a fit of rage, he attacked them with the knife, killing both on the spot. When Nagaraju and Basha tried to intervene, Kishore pushed them aside and fled. He boarded a train to Secunderabad,” said the ACP.