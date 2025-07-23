Foreign education scheme alumnus pledges to fund overseas studies for four needy students

VIJAYAWADA: In a gesture of gratitude, Satwik Murari, a former beneficiary of the State government’s Foreign Education Scheme, has pledged to sponsor the overseas education of four economically disadvantaged students.

Satwik met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat on Tuesday and shared his journey.

He recalled receiving financial assistance under the TDP-led government in 2016, which enabled him to pursue an MS in Business Management in Ireland.

After graduation, he stayed on to work and later started his own business. Grateful for the support he received, Satwik announced that he would now help four meritorious students pursue higher education abroad.

“The State government helped me when I needed it the most. Now, I want to do my part by supporting other poor students who dream of studying overseas,” he told the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu lauded Satwik’s gesture, calling it a true success story of government welfare.

“When beneficiaries become contributors, it reflects the real strength of our programmes. Satwik’s act is truly commendable,” Naidu said.