Ganja-addicted 19-year-old, minor girl break into house in Vijayawada; steal gold, dog

VIJAYAWADA: The Patamata police arrested a housebreaking duo on Tuesday, recovering stolen property worth Rs 7.6 lakh. The accused include 19-year-old Meesala Ajay Kumar and his minor girlfriend. In an unusual turn, the duo had also abducted a pet dog belonging to a businessman in New RTC Colony. The dog was later traced and safely returned to its owner.

Central Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K Damodhar said the pair, addicted to ganja and a lavish lifestyle, resorted to thefts to fund their habits. On July 26, they conducted a recce in the colony, abducted the dog, and committed a theft the next day.

Acting on a complaint, police identified the accused using CCTV footage and caught them while they were attempting to sell the stolen gold ornaments. The ACP confirmed they had tried to sell the dog.

While Ajay Kumar will be produced in court, the minor has been sent to a juvenile home. ACP Damodhar urged residents to install CCTV cameras in homes and apartments, noting that over 2,000 have been installed under Commissioner SV Rajashekhar Babu’s direction. “Every apartment should have at least two CCTV cameras,” he advised, highlighting their role in preventing and detecting crime.