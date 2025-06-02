VMC gears up for monsoon to ensure public safety

VIJAYAWADA: With the southwest monsoon setting in, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has stepped up its preparedness to tackle rain-related disruptions. Learning from last year’s severe inundation, where large parts of the city remained submerged for over 20 days, the civic body is undertaking major pre-monsoon measures to ensure public safety.
To prevent a repeat of last year’s chaos—when overflowing drains and flooded roads brought normal life to a standstill—VMC launched an extensive drainage desilting drive over a month ago. Officials say the work is nearing completion.
Vijayawada’s drainage network comprises three types: major (82.54 km), medium (275.42 km), and minor (826.34 km), totalling 1,184.3 km. According to VMC officials, desilting has already been completed along 1,181.34 km of the network, with the remaining 2.86 km to be finished in the next two days.
In addition to drainage clearance, VMC has identified 43 water stagnation points across the city—many located in low-lying zones, railway underpasses (RUBs), and bridges, which typically flood during heavy downpours. Of these, 5 are in Circle 1 (including KR Market low bridge, Durga Temple downhill, and Kummaripalem), 20 in Circle 2, and the remaining in Circle 3.
Breakdown of these points reveals that 18 lie in VIP areas, 10 in commercial hubs, and 15 in residential zones. To tackle waterlogging, VMC has deployed dedicated teams at each point, with three workers stationed per site in shifts. These teams are equipped with pumping machines and are trained to begin water evacuation operations immediately during rainfall.
Speaking to TNIE, VMC SE (Projects) Satya Narayana said the corporation is giving special attention this year to separately channel stormwater and drainage water. “Under the direction of VMC chief, drainage desilting has been completed. Culvert construction is also in progress. We’ve formed joint action teams comprising officials from town planning, engineering, and sanitation departments to ensure swift response during the rainy season,” he said. The civic body has also readied essential equipment and manpower to address emergency situations, aiming to keep the city dry, safe, and functional even under adverse weather conditions.