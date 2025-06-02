VMC gears up for monsoon to ensure public safety

VIJAYAWADA: With the southwest monsoon setting in, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has stepped up its preparedness to tackle rain-related disruptions. Learning from last year’s severe inundation, where large parts of the city remained submerged for over 20 days, the civic body is undertaking major pre-monsoon measures to ensure public safety.

To prevent a repeat of last year’s chaos—when overflowing drains and flooded roads brought normal life to a standstill—VMC launched an extensive drainage desilting drive over a month ago. Officials say the work is nearing completion.

Vijayawada’s drainage network comprises three types: major (82.54 km), medium (275.42 km), and minor (826.34 km), totalling 1,184.3 km. According to VMC officials, desilting has already been completed along 1,181.34 km of the network, with the remaining 2.86 km to be finished in the next two days.