Andhra's Masula Beach fest to feature wide range of sports

VIJAYAWADA: The Masula Beach Festival will be held at Manginapudi Beach from June 5 to 8, Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra announced in Machilipatnam on Monday. He described the event as one of the premier beach festivals in the country.

The festival will feature a wide range of beach sports, with participation from athletes representing 24 states. Notably, a kayaking competition — the first of its kind in Andhra Pradesh — will be hosted exclusively in Machilipatnam, attracting around 2,000 players from across India.

Kicking off at 9 am on June 5, the festival will begin with the unveiling of a 100-foot national flag. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and several other dignitaries and VVIPs have been invited to attend the inaugural ceremony.

Film actors Nara Rohit, Manchu Manoj, and Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas from the Bhairavam movie team will join a special marathon on June 3, running from Koneru Centre to Lakshmi Talkies Centre.