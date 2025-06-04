Veera Ratna Foundation holds awareness programme

VIJAYAWADA: The Veera Ratna Foundation, in coordination with the State Military Welfare Department, conducted an awareness programme on Tuesday at the Grand Minerva Hotel to support Veera Narimanulu—women from families of soldiers who died in the line of duty.

Brigadier V Venkata Reddy, Director of the State Military Welfare Department, said the initiative aims to empower these women through entrepreneurship and skill development.

He highlighted the State government’s decision to increase ex-gratia to martyr families from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 50 lakh, along with steps to provide housing plots, farmland, and assistance in education and healthcare for their children.

Under a joint programme with NABARD and “Manage,” women are being trained in entrepreneurial skills. “Several have already launched businesses,” he said. Reddy also announced that women aged 25–35, including mothers, are eligible for recruitment as women police officers—13 have applied so far.

Foundation CEO Archana Chakravarthy reaffirmed their goal of nationwide support. District officials and bereaved families attended the event.