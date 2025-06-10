Andhra advancing rapidly under NDA government: Lanka

VIJAYAWADA: Lanka Dinkar, Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh 20-Point Program Implementation Committee, praised the coalition government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for its achievements in the first year of governance. Speaking at the Secretariat, he congratulated both leaders on completing a year in office following their 2024 electoral victory.

Dinkar noted that reviews were conducted across all 26 districts to evaluate the implementation of central and state-sponsored schemes. He cited the success of welfare programs like PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, SVANIDHI, Vishwakarma, Suryagarh, and Jal Jeevan Mission, with added state support for SCs, STs, and BCs.

He said Andhra Pradesh is correcting past governance failures, particularly in housing and water sectors, and is progressing toward becoming a \$2.4 trillion economy. Investments worth Rs 9.34 lakh crore have been committed, with plans to generate 25 lakh jobs.

Dinkar highlighted ongoing infrastructure projects including Amaravati capital development, Visakhapatnam economic zone, Polavaram Phase-1, Ramayapatnam Port, and the BPCL petrochemical complex. He emphasised empowering women through self-help groups, aiming to create 30 lakh ‘Lakhpati Didis.’