Bag with gold fails to lure honest TTI in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: A Travelling Ticket Inspector (TTI) from the Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway has earned praise for his honesty and swift action. B. Avinash, TTI/Amenities/Kakinada Town, was on duty aboard Train No. 12738 Goutami Express (Rayanapadu to Kakinada Town) when he found an unclaimed bag on Berth No. 35 in coach A3.

He immediately alerted the escorting RPF Head Constable and, in the presence of passengers and with video recording for transparency, opened the bag. It contained gold ornaments worth approximately Rs 2 lakh, Rs 37,000 in cash, an Aadhaar card, and other identification documents.

Using the contact number on the Aadhaar card, the rightful owner was identified and confirmed ownership. Avinash ensured the safe return of the bag in the presence of RPF staff. The passenger expressed gratitude to Indian Railways for the honest handling of the situation.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Rambabu Vavilapalli praised Avinash, stating his act reflected the core values of the Railways. Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A Patil also lauded the TTI’s integrity, saying it inspires confidence among passengers and demonstrates the ethical foundation of Indian Railways. Both officials commended Avinash for his exemplary conduct and dedication to public service.