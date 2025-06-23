Vijayawada Municipal Corporation to enforce ban on plastics from Oct 2

VIJAYAWADA: With Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announcing a complete ban on single-use plastics in 17 major urban local bodies from October 2, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has stepped up efforts to enforce the directive and curb rampant plastic usage in the city.

Aimed at promoting sustainable practices, circular economy policies, and efficient waste management, the move targets items such as plastic covers, utensils, milk packets, carry bags, spoons, and glasses—many of which are non-biodegradable and contribute significantly to environmental degradation.

VMC officials revealed that Vijayawada generates 550 to 600 metric tonnes of waste daily, with plastic waste alone accounting for nearly 20 percent. The major contributors include households, hotels, shops, and food stalls. “Plastic milk packets, disposable spoons, carry bags, and thousands of plastic glasses found near liquor outlets are common sights. These pose a serious threat to the environment. We are planning special enforcement drives to address the issue and offer alternatives,” said the In-charge Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) of VMC, speaking to TNIE.

To ensure effective implementation, VMC has formed special inspection teams in each division, comprising sanitary supervisors, sanitary inspectors, ward secretaries, and ANMs.

These teams will inspect shops, street vendors, and wholesale outlets for banned plastic usage and sales.

“Special teams have already been formed in April for circle-wise and division-wise enforcement. Several violators have been penalised. Although enforcement briefly paused due to Yogandhra 2025 activities, drives will resume from Wednesday,” the CMOH confirmed.

Despite past efforts, plastic usage in Vijayawada remains widespread.

Excessive use by residents continues to clog drains and canals, exacerbating sanitation issues and raising environmental concerns. Officials stress the urgency of sustained enforcement and public awareness to ensure the success of the ban.

With October 2 fast approaching, VMC’s renewed commitment to eliminate single-use plastic marks a critical step towards making the city cleaner, greener, and more sustainable.