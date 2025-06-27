26-year-old dies by suicide at Avanigadda

VIJAYAWADA: A 26-year-old man, Borra Naga Srinivas, died by suicide in Puligadda village of Avanigadda mandal on Wednesday, allegedly following police harassment. As per his family members, Naga Srinivas and his father Rambabu were pressured by the police to confess their involvement in a case.

They alleged that officers threatened to open a rowdy sheet against Srinivas. “He felt humiliated and depressed,” the family said.

Naga Srinivas reportedly consumed pesticide and died while being shifted to the government hospital. Enraged by this, his family staged a protest in front of the local police station, demanding action against the sub-inspector and other personnel for allegedly abetting the suicide.

Avanigadda Deputy Superintendent of Police ordered an enquiry and registered a case of suspicious death.

Suicide helpline

OneLife: 78930 78930, Roshni,

Hyderabad-based NGO:

040-66202000