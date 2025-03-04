Andhra Pradesh to celebrate Linemen Diwas today

VIJAYAWADA: The State government will celebrate Linemen Diwas on March 4 to honour linemen, the unsung heroes ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply.

Chief Secretary K Vijayanand directed Andhra Pradesh Power Utilities to mark the event on a grand scale, recognising their bravery and commitment. “Their dedication deserves our highest appreciation,” he said.

Initiated by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) under the Ministry of Power, Linemen Diwas is observed nationwide to honour frontline workers in both state and private power companies. The day also highlights workplace safety.

Vijayanand emphasised stricter safety protocols to protect linemen from occupational hazards and urged public awareness of their challenges.

Recalling instances of heroism, he cited linemen in Sunnampadu and Devarapalli villages of Visakhapatnam district, who risked their lives walking on electric wires in heavy rains in July 2024. He also praised their efforts during the September 2024 floods in NTR, Krishna, Guntur, CRDA, and Ongole circles, and past cyclones like Hudhud and Titli. Vijayanand urged everyone to honour linemen and support their safety and welfare.