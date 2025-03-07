AP veterinary students protest low stipends, demand parity with MBBS interns

VIJAYAWADA: For over a month, veterinary science students across Andhra Pradesh, including those at Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University (SVVU) in Tirupati, have been protesting against low stipends.

They demand a revision, citing stark disparities: Bachelor of Veterinary Science (BVSc) interns receive Rs 7,000 per month—unchanged since 2013—while MBBS interns earn Rs 25,906. Postgraduate veterinary students get Rs 9,000, compared to Rs 64,000 for medical counterparts, and Ph.D. scholars receive Rs 10,000.

“This is blatant injustice,” said P Naswar Khan, president of the Andhra Pradesh Veterinary Students and Graduates Association. With around 2,000 students across four veterinary colleges, Tirupati, Gannavaram, Proddatur, and Garividi, and 300 final-year interns, including 69 at Garividi, frustration is mounting.

Khan pointed out that BVSc interns, who spend six months at polyclinics and another six at farms, zoos, and laboratories, bear additional expenses for accommodation and transport without extra support. “Our stipends were once on par with MBBS students in 2013, but medical stipends have increased while ours have stagnated,” he said. Students also noted that veterinary fees rise annually, whereas government medical college fees remain fixed while stipends increase.

The Veterinary Council of India (VCI) took up the issue, with its president, Dr Umesh Chandra Sharma, writing to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on February 13, 2025, following a student appeal on February 12. He stressed veterinarians’ role in preventing zoonotic diseases and ensuring food safety, arguing that their stipends should match those of medical students.