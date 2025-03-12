Vijayawada

Railway staff from Chennai, Vijayawada lauded for return of lost laptop on train

On March 6, S Srinivas, former GM of Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, accidentally left his laptop on the train.
VIJAYAWADA: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and commercial staff from Chennai and Vijayawada divisions earned high praise for their prompt action in returning a lost laptop to a passenger aboard the Vande Bharat Express.

On March 6, S Srinivas, former GM of Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, accidentally left his laptop on the train. A TTE discovered the device and alerted Vijayawada RPF, who traced the passenger through the reservation system and returned the laptop.

Srinivas lauded the staff’s professionalism in a letter to the SCR GM. Vijayawada DRM Narendra A Patil commended the team.

