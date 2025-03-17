Namrata opens Mother’s Milk Bank in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Noted actor and social activist Namrata Mahesh Babu inaugurated the first Mother’s Milk Bank in Vijayawada. The project, a collaboration between the Rotary Club of Vijayawada and Andhra Hospitals, aims to provide breast milk to newborns unable to receive it from their mothers due to medical reasons.

The initiative, funded with a budget of Rs 37.24 lakh, is expected to support around 7,200 neonates annually. Speaking at the event, Namrata emphasized the importance of breast milk for infant health and praised the efforts of the Rotary Club and Andhra Hospitals.

Dr PV Ramana Murthy, Managing Director of Andhra Hospitals, along with Dr. P.V. Rama Rao, Head of Children Services, and Dr. P. Padma, Fetal Medicine Consultant, expressed gratitude to Namrata and Mahesh Babu for their ongoing support for children with congenital heart disease through the MB Foundation. The hospital has performed over 4,500 pediatric cardiac surgeries in the last decade.