Vijayawada: KIMS SIKHARA performs three coronary interventions

VIJAYAWADA: KIMS SIKHARA successfully performed three complex coronary interventions that previously required surgery, using advanced techniques and state-of-the-art equipment.

The first case involved a fully occluded, heavily calcified vessel. The second had a complex abnormal origin, and the third was a bifurcation disease previously deemed inoperable. Guided by UK-based cardiologist Dr. Azfar Zaman, the team used Intracoronary Ultrasound (IVUS), cutting balloons, micro-catheters, and drug-eluting balloons to achieve optimal outcomes. Leading the procedures were

Dr P Nagasri Haritha, Director of Cardiac Sciences, and Dr. Shiva Prasad, Director of Cathlab. Dr Haritha highlighted the reduced need for surgery, marking a significant advancement in interventional cardiology at KIMS SIKHARA.